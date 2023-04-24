Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARMAANJAIN Armaan Jain-Anissa Malhotra welcome baby boy; Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor shower blessings

Armaan Jain, Kareena Kapoor's cousin brother, and his wife Anissa Malhotra Jain welcomed a baby boy earlier on Sunday. Neetu Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to announce the birth of a new member of the Kapoor family.

Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to greet the town's new parents. "Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson!" she stated in her Instagram story. "We are overjoyed to welcome the new member of the family." On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor penned, "Proud parents, my darlings...(sic)." Karisma Kapoor, AKA Lolo, also congratulated the couple.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENAKAPOORArmaan Jain and Anisa with Kareena Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOORNeetu Kapoor showers blessings

In February 2023, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra Jain hosted a grand baby shower ceremony. The event was attended by Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Tina Ambani, Neetu Kapoor, and others.

On the work front, Armaan made his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil Se.

