Arjun Rampal is overjoyed as his daughter Myra walks her first runway; actor pens heartfelt note

Arjun Rampal tied the knot with former supermodel Mehr Jesia in 1998. In 2019, the couple decided to part ways after 21 years of marriage. Arjun and Mehr are the parents of two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. Arjun is currently dating Gabriella Demetriades and has a son Arik with her. Recently, at an event, Arjun's daughter Myra walked the runway for the first time. Soon after the event, proud dad Arjun expressed his happiness on social media.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of his daughter Myra. He also penned a heartfelt note, which read, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star #christiandior #gatewayofindia #fashion #fashionshow #newkidontheblock #gratitude."

As soon as he shared the post, several celebrities commented on it. Preity Zinta wrote, "Wow ! Congrats @myra_rampal you have grown up so fast & so beautiful God bless." Abhishek Kapoor wrote, "Fantastic.. well done @myra_rampal .. onwards and upwards babygirl." Besides them, Rahul Dev, Deanne Panday and several other celebs hailed his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Dior event was held at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and it was graced by several celebrities like Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, and Isha Ambani, among others.

