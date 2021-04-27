Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor praises girlfriend Malaika Arora, says 'never seen her complain' about negativity

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is all praise for his girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor said that he loves how dignified she is and has never complained about the negativity and trolling that goes on social media. The duo had come out in the open about their relationship on Ishaqzaade actor's birthday in1019. Malaika had a mushy post for him, leaving the netizens amazed.

Talking to HT Brunch, Arjun Kapoor said, "I love how dignified Malaika is. From the age of 20, to today, being an independent woman with her own personality, I have seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She has just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is all set to treat his fans with his next Sardar Ka Grandson. "My nani (maternal grandmother) was a ferocious woman -- both my grandmothers. Till the day she (nani) died she was in the hospital suffering from cancer and she was still talking to me. She handled my finances till the day she passed away because I lost my mother before that. So, I was close to my nani. She was a producer herself," Arjun said.

"Sardar Ka Grandson" revolves around a grandmother's last wish, and also features Neena Gupta, Rakulpreet Singh, Kanlwajit Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kumud Mishra.

Arjun added, "It is a film that needs to be felt. I did ‘Ki & Ka' for my mum and this movie for my grandparents very clearly. This is a far more intimate film. It is coming at a time in which you need to value your near and dear ones."