Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARJUNKAPOOR Arjun Kapoor and sister Anshula remember mom on ninth death anniversary

Arjun Kapoor on Thursday took to Instagram and recalled his late mother Mona Kapoor. He dedicated a heartfelt post for her along with a throwback picture. He said, "It’s been 9 years, it’s not fair ya I miss u Maa come back na please... I miss u worrying about me, fusing over me, I miss seeing ur name calling on my phone, I miss coming home & seeing u... I miss ur laugh, I miss ur smell, I miss being called Arjun with ur voice echoing in my ear. I really miss you Mom. I hope ur ok wherever u are, I’m trying to be ok too, on most days I manage but I miss u... come back na..."

Arjun's sister Anshula also took to Instagram and said, "9 years ago today I held your hand for the last time. I have conversations with you in my heart almost everyday, but I would give up anything to have just 1 more conversation with you in person, where I can actually hear your voice. 9 years without you is already a lifetime. I miss your voice, your hugs, your laughter, your advice, your smile, your ability to take away my dark clouds, your smell, your love.. I miss how safe you made me feel, how brave you made me feel, how loved you made me feel. I miss you Ma."

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor attended a party at Amrita Arora's house along with his girlfriend Malaika Arora. Their pictures from the get-together went viral on the internet. While Malaika sizzled in a red outfit, Arjun looked dapper in black. Check out the pictures here-

On the work front, Arjun’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra is currently running in cinema halls. He will next feature in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam.