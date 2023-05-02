AR Rahman on Pune concert shutdown, says ‘Rockstar Moment’. See

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARRAHMAN AR Rahman breaks silence after Pune police shut down his show midway, shares clip

AR Rahman broke his silence when the Pune police stopped his show in the middle of it lately. The show was cancelled because it went past the permitted time of 10 p.m. AR Rahman took to Twitter on Monday to share a video from his event in which he performed on stage with his fellow singers and musicians. While AR Rahman performed, a police officer appeared on stage.

In the video, the words 'thank you Pune for all the love and euphoria' were written. AR Rahman also commented on the video, saying, "By the way, we had a rockstar moment too ;)." In the footage, a cop walks onto the stage, points at Rahman, and asks his team to end the act. This occurred while AR Rahman's Rockstar song Sadda Haq played in the background.

See

Towards the end of the video, AR Rahman smiled and said, "Okay. I think we overpoured love and we are overboard the time. That's it, we are done. Timing is over. I like this. Thank you city of Pune, the organisers, and the amazing band." The video ended with the words 'we hope to see you soon' written on it.

Sharing the clip, AR Rahman wrote, “ "Did we all just have the 'Rockstar' moment on stage yesterday? I think we did! We were overwhelmed by the love of the audience and kept wanting to give more...Pune, thank you once again for such a memorable evening. Here’s a little snippet of our roller coaster ride ;)."

Also Read: AR Rahman wants Naatu Naatu to win Oscars: 'Any award for any of us will lift India up'

Also Read: AR Rahman teases wife Saira Banu to not 'talk in Hindi' at public event | See viral video

Latest Entertainment News