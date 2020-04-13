Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Milind Soman-Ankita  Konwar: Celebrity couples spread love amid lockdown 

The lockdown might have restricted them to the boundaries of their homes, but celebrities are making the best use of it by spending quality time with each other. Several celebity couples are enjoying quality time with each other during the lockdown and treating fans to glimpses of the same on social media. Right from adorable selfies to working out together, the celeb couples are surely giving us serious relationship goals.
Today, Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with wife and actress Anushka Sharma and their dog. He wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."
Earlier, Anushka shared a similar picture with Virat and their dog, highlighting the “silver lining” during the dark times of the coronavirus pandemic. “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter,” a part of her caption read.
Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were 'busy'. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through. This time has also made us all realise what's truly important. For me just having food, water and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call 'basic' is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure. This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I've valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter. Today, when I'm surrounded by all the blessings in my life, I just want to tell everyone how much compassion I feel for everyone who I see suffer. I want to help as many possible in the best of my abilities. I feel pride in our resilience to be better human beings. I can instinctively feel this in and around me. We will all have our individual and subjective lessons from this time and hopefully, such lessons will continuously stay with us all.
Meanwhile, Milind Soman cheered up his wife Ankita Konwar who missed the Bihu celebration in Assam today" Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! .To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!,the model-actor said.
Ankita Konwar also shared a boomerang video on Instagram.
Today is the New Year’s Day in Assam. I know there’s not much celebrations happening right now considering the situation but I miss all of it! Growing up, I had the chance to learn about our tradition and customs from my grandfather (puthadeu) who is as wise as they come. Learning Bihu songs from my grandma (anaideu) and Bihu dance from my aunts 💛 Stealing and eating Pithas and ladoos from the kitchen 🙈 Waiting out at night to welcome the #husoridol Waiting for #bihu gifts. Waking up to the smell of #kumalsaul with cream and curd. Dressing up as a #bihuoti and dancing till we were tired. I LOVE the sound of #pepa and #gagana as much as I love my culture. Well, it’s quite evident from my post that some major missing happening here 🙈 So here’s wishing you all a very happy #rongalibihu !! These are difficult times, let’s count our blessings. Let’s be grateful for what we have (family, love, food) and celebrate that. Love to you all ❤️ . . @milindrunning tried cheering me up with an egg fight 😀 I won btw 😝 #rongalibihu #happiness #love #missing #happybihu