Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Milind Soman-Ankita Konwar: Celebrity couples spread love amid lockdown

The lockdown might have restricted them to the boundaries of their homes, but celebrities are making the best use of it by spending quality time with each other. Several celebity couples are enjoying quality time with each other during the lockdown and treating fans to glimpses of the same on social media. Right from adorable selfies to working out together, the celeb couples are surely giving us serious relationship goals.

Today, Virat Kohli shared an adorable picture with wife and actress Anushka Sharma and their dog. He wrote, "Knowledge of what truly matters in life is a blessing."

Earlier, Anushka shared a similar picture with Virat and their dog, highlighting the “silver lining” during the dark times of the coronavirus pandemic. “This time has surely made me more reflective. This need to stay at home with your loved ones has been forced upon the entire world but there is a deep lesson for us all. There is a lesson to strive for work and life balance ( I’ve valued and strived for this dearly for many years now ), there is a lesson to devote more time in things that actually matter,” a part of her caption read.

Meanwhile, Milind Soman cheered up his wife Ankita Konwar who missed the Bihu celebration in Assam today" Happy Rongali Bihu to the world @ankita_earthy is missing her family in Guwahati, so we had a small egg fight to celebrate, which, apparently, is the thing to do !! .To all the people separated at this time, from families, friends and other loves, enjoy this time of missing each other, you will be reunited soon!! Be safe !!,the model-actor said.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar also shared a boomerang video on Instagram.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage