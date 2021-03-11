Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turns 2 months old, actress shares pic from celebration

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika is two months old. While the doting couple is yet to share their daughter's picture with their fans, Anushka shared a glimpse of Vamika's birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a picture of a rainbow-themed cake and wrote, "Happy two months to us" over it.

Take a look at the picture from the intimate celebration:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma shares Vamika's birthday cake

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. The actress recently introduced her daughter to the world with an Instagram post, however, fans couldn't see their daughter's face.

Anushka shared a photograph of herself along with husband Virat Kohli where she is holding the baby and wrote: "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are so full of love. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Commenting on her post, Anushka's husband Indian cricketer Virat Kohli wrote: "My whole world in one frame."

Meanwhile, on the occassion of International Women's Day. Virat posted a touching message for his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter, Vamika.

"Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It's because they are way stronger than us men. Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world," wrote Kohli on Instagram handle.

Anushka and Kohli had tied the knot in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy.