Anushka Sharma looks bright as a ‘light’ in these loved-up pictures with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, just a day after slamming her trolls over Farokh Engineer's statement shared adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli.

New Delhi Published on: November 01, 2019 19:36 IST
Actress Anushka Sharma has always been in the discussions whenever she has made appearances in cricket matches with her then-boyfriend and now-husband and the captain of the Indian cricket team-- Virat Kohli. The 31-year-old actress, yet again was badly trolled after a statement by former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer claiming that BCCI selectors were "getting her cups of tea" during a World Cup match in England. She shut her trolls down through a long post and has now posted some ‘lit-up in love’ pictures with him.

Anushka shared the pictures on her Instagram in which the couple can be seen standing in front of a neon sign. She is wearing an off-shoulder top and distressed denim, while Virat is seen in a casual avatar. Captioning the pictures, she wrote, “There is a light that never goes out.” Have a look:

Anushka, previously wrote, “Today. I have decided to speak up because someone’s silence cannot be taken as their weakness. I am not and will not be a pawn to be used by anyone’s thoughts or beliefs or agendas and next time you want to use my name to discredit someone or the board or even my husband, do it with facts and proof & leave me OUT of it.”

There is a light that never goes out ♥️

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has not signed any project after that.

