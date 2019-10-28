Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli to Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, how Bollywood couples celebrated Diwali 2019

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli to Aishwarya Abhishek Bachchan From attending star-studded Diwali bashes to sharing adorable Diwali wishes on social media, B-town couples right from Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan among others lit up Diwali in style

On the occasion of Diwali 2019, Bollywood couples were seen in their best ethnic outfits winning hearts all over. From attending star-studded Diwali bashes to sharing adorable Diwali wishes on social media, B-town couples right from Anushka Sharma to Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan among others lit up Diwali in style.

The Bachchan family hosted a grand Diwali bash on Sunday after a span of two years. The power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan made stunning appearances in their Diwali outfits.

Aishwarya Rai looked like a beautiful dream come true in red.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan's moustache stole the show.

The duo posed with couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli stun in ethnic attires

Anushka Sharma shared adorable pictures with husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of Diwali which sent their fans into frenzy. Viriushka quite elated in the pictures as they strike a pose for the camera.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress looks stunning in a colourful lehenga teamed up with an embellished black blouse and matching dupatta. Virat, on the other hand, looked suave in a white Nehru jacket and kurta.

The duo was also spotted attending Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Diwali parties.

It was in July this year when Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades welcomed their cute little baby boy and ever since then the couple has been keeping busy. The duo attended the grand Diwali bash hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and family. The Daddy actor shared a picture with Gabriella and Big B from the celebration bash.

Cute pictures of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's cute Diwali celebration with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi have taken over the internet,

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the cutest couples in B-Town.

On the occasion of Diwali, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal.were snapped by the paparazzi while heading towards David's office for Laxmi Puja.

Later in the evening, the duo was seen attending Big B's Diwali bash together.