Anushka Sharma recalls pre-pregnancy days when she could curl up on a chair| Pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma recalls pre-pregnancy days when she could curl up on a chair

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket team captain, Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child in January 2021. Anushka, who has been quite active on her Instagram post-pregnancy, shared a throwback photo of herself from her pre-pregnancy days when she could easily curl up on a chair and eat. Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a photo where she was seen beaming with joy as she sat on a chair with her legs curled up close to her chest.

In the picture, she is seen holding a bowl of food in her hand. Recalling the time, Anushka made a funny statement that she cannot sit like that any longer but she can eat. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, "Throwback to when I could sit like this and eat . Now I can’t sit like this but I can EAT."

In August this year, actress Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actress flaunted her baby bump in a cute photo and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Recently, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli completed three years of their wedding. The duo had been dating for over four years before they tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Italy in 2017. On the anniversary, Anushka dedicated a post for Virat Kohli and wished him on their special day.

Sharing a lovestruck picture, pregnant Anushka wrote, "3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us.. Miss you." The picture shows Anushka hugging Virat from the back as they share a precious moment.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli also wished the actress on their third marriage anniversary by sharing an unseen picture from their wedding. In the picture, Anushka is seen flaunting her smile along with Virat during the ceremony. He wrote, "3 years and onto a lifetime together."