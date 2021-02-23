Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA, TRIPTI DIMRI Anushka Sharma pours heartfelt birthday wish to Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl with husband Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to her Instagram and poured in a heartfelt birthday wish for actress Tripti Dimri. She wrote, "Happy birthday Tripti. Hope your year is filled with success, happiness, and growth. Lots of love" followed by a heart emoticon and a hugging face emoticon.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma pours heartfelt birthday wish to Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri

She shared a beautiful picture of Tripti and wrote her warm wishes on her. Tripti Dimri rose to fame and became a household name with her stint in the web series Bulbbul. Supernatural- thriller Bulbbul was produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother, co-producer Karnesh Sharma. The series heaped praises from both audiences and critiques alike.

Actress Tripti Dimri, who debuted in Bollywood with Imtiaz Ali’s Laila Majnu. Tripti has reportedly has been roped in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Tiger featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The film also features other Bollywood talents like Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Parineeti Chopra. The actress is also reportedly set to feature in a psychological thriller co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

Anushka Sharma is currently enjoying the best phase of her life as she has recently embraced motherhood introduced her little munchkin Vamika to the world, she wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."