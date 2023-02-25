Anushka Sharma lauds & backs Harmanpreet Kaur as she hides tears following India's loss to Australia

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUSHKA SHARMA/@MRPORTRAIT22 Anushka Sharma lauds Harmanpreet Kaur

Anushka Sharma heaped praises on India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the country lost to Australia in the semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and reacted to a viral video of Harmanpreet showing up in black sunglasses to hide tears after the defeat. She joined many others who came out in support of the Women's team captain.

The 'Zero' actress posted a news article over the same and wrote, “Always proud of you and your team captain.” She also tagged the cricketer and added a blue heart emoji, referring to team India's jersey. She also posted a video shared by ICC T20 World Cup's and added, "These women," with heartfelt emojis. The video featured former Indian skipper Anjum Chopra consoling Harmanpreet as she broke down after the loss in the semi final.

India's wait for a world title continued as they succumbed to a heartbreaking five-run loss to Australia in the semifinal of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Thursday, where nerves of Aussies prevailed over top knocks from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Harmanpreet Kaur suffered a freak dismissal during the semi-final against Australia at a crucial juncture in the game. The India captain, who made it out into the middle despite suffering from illness, was playing beautifully to reach her half-century and put her side in contention to chase down Australia's 172/4. But a bizarre moment sent Kaur back to the dugout when her bat jammed in the wicket as she ran it in, leaving her short of her ground as she was run out for 52

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

On the professional front, Anushka will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Xpress' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes jibe at 'Selfiee' producer Karan Johar, calls Akshay Kumar-starrer 'FLOP'

Latest Entertainment News