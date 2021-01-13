Anusha Dandekar shares 'cool' pic with Farhan Akhtar from their birthday celebration. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VJANUSHA Anusha Dandekar shares 'cool' pic with Farhan Akhtar from their birthday celebration

Bollywood filmmaker and actor Farhan Akhtar celebrates his birthday on 9th January. This year, he enjoyed the days with his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha. Interestingly, Farhan and Anusha share their birthday. On Tuesday, Anusha took to her Instagram to share a 'cool' picture from their birthday party and wrote, "9th Jan kids are just cool." The picture shows Anusha and Farhan posing for the camera and flashing their infectious smiles.

While Anusha looks gorgeous in a navy blue dress and red lips, Farhan flaunts his salt and pepper beard, long hair wearing a yellow t-shirt. Check out-

Sharing a throwback beach selfie with Farhan Khan, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar had the sweetest wish for the love of her life on his birthday. She wrote, "To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner ... wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you... lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo."

Farhan was quick to respond and commented 'I love you.'

Shibani had also penned down a note for sister Anusha Dandekar. Sharing a closed selfie, she wrote, "Baby nush have a super bday .. you persevered and powered through a difficult year and came out the other side with grace and strength .. do you always and have the best year ahead because you truly deserve it .. love you endlessly and so proud of you! live your best life little sis .. got your back always!"

Farhan and Shibani started dating in 2018 and later confirmed their relationship on social media the same year. On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink with Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. His next release is sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.