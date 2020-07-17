Image Source : FILE IMAGE Anupam Kher shares health update of mother after testing COVID19 positive, BMC traces people in contact

In Mumbai, the coronavirus infection has now entered the homes of film stars including- Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Soha Ali Khan, Karan Johar along with Anupam Kher's brother and mother. The BMC has now come on high alert after the infection reached Anupam Kher's brother, Raju's house in Andheri West. The veteran actor's mother Dulari Kher, brother, sister-in-law, and niece were found corona positive a few days back after which his mother was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital where she is now undergoing treatment. His brother, wife, and daughter are quarantined at the 11th floor Metrolapolis High Rise Building. Meanwhile, the actor on Friday took to Twitter to give an update about his mother's health and wrote that she is doing better. He tweeted, "माँ पहले से बेहतर है। जय श्रीराम। (which translates to Mother is better than before. Jai Shree Ram)"

As per the protocol of the 'chase the virus' campaign, when BMC traced the people who were in close contact with the Kher family, it came to light that a total of 40 people came in contact with the family within 14 days, including 18 high risk and 22 low-risk contact persons. Corona test of 18 high-risk people was conducted in which 12 reports have come negative and 6 reports are yet to come. While the same 22 low risk contacts have been kept in home isolation and BMC officers are taking care of their symptoms and health every day.

माँ पहले से बेहतर है। जय श्रीराम।🙏 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 17, 2020

The same wing of the Metropolis building has been given a notice by the BMC and the place has been declared a prohibition zone or containment zone. While no member of the house is allowed inside. Anupam Kher has also got his test done and his report has come negative. Currently, he is in home isolation at his Juhu's house while his close servants, cooks, and drivers have as per precautionary measures have been staying in separate rooms.

The while informing about the reports of his mother, brother and other family members shared a video and wrote, "Covid and my family I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly Covid +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine. Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive.I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative.

The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together."

Later, he thanked fans and everyone else for showering their wishes and wrote, "For your wishes and messages of concern for Dulari @rajukherofficial and my bhabhi and niece. You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank individually but I am really touched. One more thing! Please don’t treat #socialdistancing and #stayhome as mere expressions and just words. It is serious. Staying home is essential for safety. Don’t experiment with it just because four months of #lockdown have passed. Wait till a vaccine comes to cure this #CoronaVirus. Thank you once again."

-Reported by Jayprakash Singh, Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna, and Vimal Singh

