Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMKHER Anupam Kher meets Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, calls him 'people's person'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher enjoyed meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and says it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. Kher took to Twitter to appreciate the minister's "selfless services" and shared a video reel featuring his early morning moments with Dr Harsh Vardhan. The video sees Kher and the Union Health Minister having a conversation at the lawmaker's residence and enjoying a stroll in his garden. The video reel also features the veteran actor, the health minister, and his wife seated and having a conversation.

Sharing the video reel on Twitter, the 'Saaransh' actor thanked the BJP MP and his wife for the "most delicious breakfast." "Thank You #HealthMinister. It was so wonderful to spend my morning with @drharshvardhanofficial ji and his graceful and generous wife #NutanJi in Delhi," Anupam posted on Instagram on Monday.

"Apart from the most delicious breakfast it was a learning experience to spend quality time with him. He is really a people's person. Jai Ho to him and his selfless services! #HealthMinister #Humanatarian #PeoplesPerson #FamilyMan," he added.

At the moment, Kher is busy with his latest book, Your Best Day Is Today.

He will soon feature in the upcoming political drama The Kashmir Files. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty.

-With ANI, IANS inputs