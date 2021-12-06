Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan to reunite for Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Uunchai

Highlights Nafisa Ali and Anupam Kher expressed excitement on reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for Uunchai

The film casts Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali, Neena Gupta and Boman

Uunchai is directed by Sooraj Barjatya

After veteran actress Nafisa Ali, Anupam Kher on Monday took to his social media to express his excitement on reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan for his next project, Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film’s cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali, Neena Gupta and Boman Irani, among others. Taking to Twitter, Kher dropped a monochrome picture with Amitabh and wrote, "Happy and Humbled to share the screen space once again with legendary Mr. @SrBachchan for #SoorajBarjatya’s magnum opus #Uunchai. So much to learn from the great cinema icon! "Heroes come and go. But legends are forever". Jai Ho!! #Legend @uunchaithemovie."

In Uunchai, Nafisa Ali will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood megastar Big B after 1998's film, Major Saabh. Recently, the actress got nostalgic and took to her Instagram handle to share her joy to shoot with Mr Bachchan. Sharing a cute monochrome picture with megastar, Nafisa wrote "Memories of ‘Major Saabh’ and the present for ‘Uunchai.’"

She also shared a series of pictures with Amitabh, Anupam, Boman Irani, with whom she shot Major Saabh. She captioned the post as, "Watching the greats - my friend Kiran Nair (a retired army officer) is here with me in Mumbai and was with me during the shooting of ‘Major Saabh' as well. Love the feeling."

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Parineeti Chopra wished the megastar with Uunchai film announcement. Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared pictures with director Sooraj Barjatya and wrote, "Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined, and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast (sic)."

"Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day, and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan . Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher , Boman sir @boman_irani , and Neena mam @neena_gupta . And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya (sic)," the actress wrote.