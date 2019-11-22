Anu Malik hasn't quit Indian Idol 11; says will be back after clearing name of all charges

Anu Malik said that he is on a 3-week break and will be back on Indian Idol after clearing his name

Anu Malik on Thursday announced that he has stepped down as a judge on the Indian Idol 11. Malik who has been accused of sexual misconduct by singers Sona Mohapatra, Shweta Pandit, and Neha Bhasin, had to step down after huge outrage against him. Now, the music composer has said that he has not quit the show but only taken a break. Malik added that he will be back in 3 weeks after clearing his name from the sexual harassment. Last year, Anu Malik had to quit the Indian Idol 10 following the series of sexual misconduct charges against him by singer Sona Mohapatra and other women.

However, Malik was reinstated as a judge on the Indian Idol 11. Following his comeback to the show, singers Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit came in Sona Mohapatra's support and shared their sexual harassment stories by Anu Malik.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his stepping down from Indian Idol 11, Anu Malik said, "I have not quit the show. I have taken a three-week break. I want to clear my name and return to the show. If someone is saying things about me again and again on social media, it gets to you. I wrote an Insta post explaining that I am in a dark space. This Twitter campaign has been going on since a while and I was tired of these false, malicious accusations on social media. The best thing is once you clear your name and go back to business, it is good for everyone.”"

Anu Malik also told that Sony had never asked him to quit the show and the channel has been "supportive" through the times.

Though Malik is not sure about the way by which he will clear his name, he says he will figure it out. “That is up to me. I will figure it out. It is sad that people have forgotten that I have given great music in the last 42 years and now, people are trying to demonise me on Twitter. Definitely, it will affect me and I am in a dark space."

