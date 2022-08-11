Anjali Arora breaks down into tears talking about alleged MMS video, says 'izzat ke saath mat khelo'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HASHMI__CHARAAG Anjali Arora

Anjali Arora became an overnight sensation after her video on the song Kacha Badam went viral. She later garnered massive popularity after her stint in Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp. Recently, Anjali grabbed headlines after an alleged video of her got leaked on social media platforms. Reportedly, a video features Anjali in objectionable position. After several speculations, if the video is real or fake, Anjali herself reacted to the viral video and claimed that some people are trying to malign her image. During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Anjali opened up and broke her silence on the controversy.

She said, "Mujhe nhi pta ki ye kya kar rhe hain log. Mera naam lgakr mera photo lgakr keh rhe hain this is Anjali. I don't know kyun kar rhe hain in logon ne hi to mujhe bnaya hai. Inki bhi family hai..meri bhi family hai. Meri family bhi sare videos dekhti hai. Sometimes I feel ki jab main ye sab cheezein dekhti hun ki ye kyun kar rhe hain jisme main hun hi nhi. Jisme main hun hi nhi usko itna kyun faila rhe hain..youtube par faltu ki cheezein views ke liye. Anjali Arora ka mms. Mere bhi hai hain, family hai...chote bhai hain jo ye dekhte hain."

The actress added, "Theek hai aap kisi ko badnaam karna chahte ho..but is trah see yaar. Kehte haina jab kisi ki barabri na ho paye toh usko badnaam karna shuru kardo. Toh bass yhi sab kar rhe hain."

On being asked how her parents created to the whole situation, Anjali made a shocking revelation and said that this has been going on since the time of Lock Upp. She shared that during her stay in the show a similar thing happened and her parents had filed an FIR saying that a fake video is being circulated in her name. Anjali shared that her parents never questioned her about it. She also shared that people do not understand how someone's family will get impacted by it and people nowadays have fun doing all this. They think it is very cool. Being just 21, she shared that she is not prepared for all of this.

Anjali expressed her desire that today's generation should end all this. Editing someone's pictures and making fake videos is not cool. Anjali shared that her own people trust her. She shared that the last few weeks have been very difficult for her and her family. She said her brother, boyfriend Aakash and family have filed complaints regarding the alleged viral video in cyber cell.

For the unversed, Anjali on Wednesday launched her upcoming music video Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re which is the remake of the song by the same name from the 1951 film Bahar. The original version was composed by S.D. Burman, but the track been given a new spin with Gourov Dasgupta's music, Shruti Rane's vocals and contemporary dance moves by Anjali.

Watch the full song here:

