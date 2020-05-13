Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor shares throwback photos with Rishi Kapoor at Ranbir-Sonam's Saawariya film launch

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor went down memory lane and shared throwback photos of late actor Rishi Kapoor from the launch of 2007 film Saawariya. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was the launching film of Rishi's son Ranbir Kapoor and Anil's daughter Sonam Kapoor. Sharing some happy memories with the veteran actor, the Race star remembered him revealing that he was the happiest at the launch event.

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Remembering James.... Sharing the launch of Sonam and Ranbir’s careers with Neetu and Rishi is one of the happiest memories of my life..." In the photos, Anil and his wife Sunita are seen posing with Rishi and Neetu Kapoor. In another frame, the two veteran actors are seen posing with the Ranbir and Sonam. Check out-

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after a two-year-long battle with leukemia. He was admitted to Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. Anil Kapoor always fondly called Rishi Kapoor James. After his death, the actor took to Instagram to reveal the reason and said, "The reason I called Rishi Kapoor James was because according to me if there was anyone who looked as good as James Dean it was him...and he loved hearing that from me...he will always be James for me..."

He also penned down an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor along with sharing a childhood photo of the two. "I don’t know where to begin...from growing up, to living our dreams on screen, we were together through it all... you were like an elder brother to me, a shoulder when I needed the support, a mentor when I needed that push and a friend always. Thank you for the endless love you gave my family & me. You were like a son to my mother and you knew that Krishna aunty was always like a mother to me... Along with everything that you were for your friends & family, you were a beacon of inspiration for cinema lovers everywhere... I will miss you everyday...nothing will be the same without you...but I will celebrate your life like you wanted us to," it read.

