Ananya Panday set the internet ablaze with Ibiza pics; fans ask 'where is Night Manager?'

Ananya Panday, who is quite active on social media, recently updated her fans with her latest pictures from her vacations in Ibiza. She recently went on a Europe vacation with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. They were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other. The rumoured couple was also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view.

See the post:

In the pictures, Ananya showcased her toned body in an aqua-coloured bikini along with the natural beauty of Ibiza. In the caption, she wrote, ''blue baby'' along with ten different emojis.

How fans reacted to the post?

Her post received several likes from fans and also from her friends including Sara Ali Khan and Mira Rajput. However, the comments section contained mostly funny comments from netizens. One user wrote, "Where is Adi", the other said, "where is Aditya???" One fan also said "Aditya and Ananya is a perfect couple." Another user said "Is Night Manager taking photos?"

Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur on work front

Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Dream Girl 2, and a web series Call Me Bae.

On the other hand. Aditya latest appeared in The Night Manager Part 2 alongside Anil Kapoor. He also has Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, which will hit the theatres next year.

