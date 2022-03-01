Amitabh Bachchan and his staff reduced their fees for Jhund: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is releasing on March 4

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund is all set to release on the big screens on March 4. The film features the megastar as Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports teacher who pioneers a slum soccer movement. The movie is directed by Fandry and Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule and he now all set to foray into Bollywood with his latest project.

As per a report, for the movie, Big B and his staff reduced their fees. Producer Sandeep Singh told Mid-Day, "Mr Bachchan loved the script. When we were figuring out how to bring him on board, given the film’s (modest) budget, he stunned us by cutting down on his fee. He said, ‘Instead of spending on me, let’s spend on the film.’ "

Singh went on to reveal that even Big B's staff reduced their fees for the film.

The movie's trailer has generated tremendous buzz ahead of its release. More than 600 kids were auditioned to play the roles of slum children. Filmmaker Manjule said he knew working with the 79-year-old screen icon was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and hence he wanted to make the most of the opportunity.

"I was careful that this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me. Someone whose work you have seen only on the screen and now you get a chance to collaborate, that was huge. I lived every moment with him, every second of working with Bachchan sir was precious. "It was daunting when I would think, how will I possibly be able to work with him. Before Jhund, I had only worked with no actors. So I would think what would be the process, how will I direct him. But credit to him, he really never made me feel any pressure or burden," he added.

In Jhund, Manjule also brings on board Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru of Sairat. Jhund is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Aroraa under the banners of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment and Aatpat.