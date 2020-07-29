Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares what's keeping him warm in trying circumstances, reveals the meaning of 'Vivek'

Senior actor Amitabh Bachchan is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. Ever since he has been admitted, Big B who is an avid social media user has been connecting with his fans through the medium. He has been sharing thoughts, poems, pictures, and videos to keep him going and spread positivity through his motivational posts. Yet again he did the same when he shared a photo of the woolen clogs he is wearing these days and compared them with the clogs present in the Netherlands. Alongside the picture, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "beautiful Dutch clogs of the Netherlands .. and my own woollen clogs to keep me warm in these trying circumstances .."

He made yet another post and explained everyone the meaning of the word 'Vivek' alongside a picture of himself. He wrote, "Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct ..Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same..."

His daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital on Monday. Thanking God, he shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."( On seeing my little daughter and daughter-in-law getting discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)."

He even updated his blog and wrote how little Aaradhya assured him 'you’ll be home soon.' Meanwhile, Abhishek tweeted, "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Big B, on his Instagram, even shared videos of two talented people who left him speechless. One was a boy who was seen playing the mouth organ while another happened to be a girl from Kerala named Arya Dhayal, who impressed with her jamming video of the Carnatic music with Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You.'

Expressing her gratitude, Arya shared another video and wrote, "This is my token of love for you. @amitabhbachchan sir shared my song just now. It feels so soooo great. Never in my dream did i imagine he would liaten to me sing . Thankyou so much to each and everyone of you for making this possible."

Earlier this month, Amitabh tweeted: "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Not only him, but his actor son Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19. He also informed everyone about the same through a tweet reading, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

