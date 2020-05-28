Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares thoughtful post with then and now photo from Kabhi Kabhie, Gulabo Sitabo sets

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown, various Bollywood celebrities have been vigorously tweeting and Instagramming their opinions, throwback photos. One amongst those is megastar Amitabh Bachchan who has been grabbing the attention of his fans through various social media posts. Yet again he did the same when he shared a throwback photo of himself from the sets of his films Kabhi Kabhie and Gulabo Sitabo which shows how the actor has changed from then to now. Along with it he posted a thoughtful message talking about how with the course of time everything changes. The photo comprises of a collage that features a young Amitabh wearing a blue coloured cardigan and on the right shows the character from his upcoming film.

Captioning the Instagram post, Big B wrote, "Srinagar, Kashmir .. ‘KABHI KABHIE’ .. writing the verse for the song ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai ..’ AND .. Lucknow, month of May .. 44 years later ( 1976 to 2020 ) Gulabo Sitabo .. and song playing .. ‘ban ke madaari ka bandar.. ‘

क्या थे , और क्या बना दिया अब !!!"

The star recently shared an adorable photo with kids Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan when they visited him on the sets of his 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony. Captioning the same he wrote, SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front ..43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations...But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!"

He even remembered his first onscreen appearance with son Abhishek and shared a poster of the film, along with a picture from a stage show with Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. "15 years... 'Bunty Aur Babli'. My first film with Abhishek. Such fun and what a team! And 'kajaraare' on all our stage shows, yoo hooo!" the 77-year-old actor wrote.

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

On the work front, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo directed by Shoojit Sircar which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

