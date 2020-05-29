Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic from Gulabo Sitabo sets, asks 'what is the space between eyebrows called'?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS pic from Gulabo Sitabo sets

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his next film Gulabo Sitabo. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and shows a fun journey of a landlord and his tenant. Ditching the traditional theater release due to lockdown, the film will release on Amazon Prime on June 12. As fans wait to watch the film, Big B teased them with a behind the scenes photo from the sets and asked them an interesting question.

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan shared a photo in which he is seen getting his 'touch up' done before resuming the shoot. He also asks fans what the space between the eyebrows is called. He wrote, "The space between the eyebrows is called what ? Did you know ..? It’s called GLABELLA !! that’s GiboSibo touch up before shot"

Last week, makers of Gulabo Sitabo released the trailer of the film which earned a big thumbs up from the fans. The trailer showed ‘Mirza’ (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord caught in a game of one upmanship with ‘Baankey’ (Ayushmann Khuranna) a shrewd, sly and squatted tenant. Much like Tom and Jerry , the two are seen locking horn and creating chaos, each one attracting other members to their clan and with an agenda of his own. Watch Gulabo Sitabo trailer

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first glimpse of the film that featured a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sitabo as they bleated in the backdrop. The voice-over said, "Pehle Sabko Namaste Kariye, Salaam Kariye, Sastriyaakaal kariye." It then introduced Gulabo and Sitabo saying, "Yeh hai Gubalo aur yeh bhayi sitabo hain...Ye rehne wali hai Hazratganj wali... aur yeh ameendabad wali gadbadjhaale ki rehne wali hai...Chandani Chowk ki rehne wali... Ye badi hoshiyaar hai, woh badi chaalak hai", and the clip concluded with the goats bleating again with the title of the flick - 'Gulabo Sitabo, Ek Priceless Jodi.'

Ayushmann wrote, "Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless jodi Trailer out soon. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin."

Watch Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Review here-

On the Bollywood front, other than Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage