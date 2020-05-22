Gulabo Sitabo Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan will take you on a fun journey

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANN KHURRANA Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan will take you on a fun journey with Gulabo Sitabo

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to come together for the first time in Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo. It has been one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While it couldn't have a traditional release in multiplex due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will release on Amazon Prime on June 12. On Friday, the makers of the film dropped the trailer and left the fans in splits with another off-beat subject portrayed in a comical way. Gulabo Sitabo shows a hilarious journey of a landlord and the tenant. While Ayushmann plays the role of a tenant who refuses to leave the 'haveli', Big B plays the strict landlord who loves his house the most in this world.

Watch the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo here-

On Thursday, Shooijit Sircar, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana increased the curiosity of the fans when they came together for the trailer announcement. In the video, they were seen fighting like kids about who will launch the trailer of Gulabo Sitabo and how. Sharing the video, Ayushmann said, "Kaun kitna shaatir hai yeh aap kal hi dekhiyega!". Check out the video here-

Ahead of the trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post and wrote, "a gaaya ... aaa gaayaaa .. coming coming coming .. !!Trailer RELEASE AT 4 Pm TODAY .. !!! Mirza bas heads up dena chahta hai! Ready ho na?".

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first glimpse of the film that featured a voice-over introducing two goats as Gulabo and Sitabo as they bleated in the backdrop. The voice-over said, "Pehle Sabko Namaste Kariye, Salaam Kariye, Sastriyaakaal kariye." It then introduced Gulabo and Sitabo saying, "Yeh hai Gubalo aur yeh bhayi sitabo hain...Ye rehne wali hai Hazratganj wali... aur yeh ameendabad wali gadbadjhaale ki rehne wali hai...Chandani Chowk ki rehne wali... Ye badi hoshiyaar hai, woh badi chaalak hai", and the clip concluded with the goats bleating again with the title of the flick - 'Gulabo Sitabo, Ek Priceless Jodi.'

Ayushmann wrote, "Hoshiyaari aur chalaaki ki ek priceless jodi Trailer out soon. Catch #GiboSiboOnPrime on June 12 for its World Premiere, @primevideoin."

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, Ayushmann talked about the story of Gulabo Sitabo. "Gulabo Sitabo is an extremely simple film. It's a sweet film about the banter between a landlord and a tenant. I'm the tenant, Bachchan sir is the landlord and we are always at loggerheads. It's as simple as that. The magic is, sometimes you find simplicity most exciting in life and that's what the film is about," Ayushmann told PTI.

The quirky comedy was slated to hit the screens on April 17 but could not see the light of day due to the shuttering of cinema theatres over coronavirus concerns.

