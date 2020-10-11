Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's 78th birthday: Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Shilpa Shetty and others pour in heartfelt wishes

As the megastar of Bollywood turns a year older today, wishes have been pouring in from the industry for Amitabh Bachchan. On his 78th birthday, celebrities took to social media to wish Big B a very happy birthday. Ajay Devgn wished Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday on Instagram. He wrote, “Many happy returns of the day dear Amitji. Prayers and best wishes for a great year ahead Sir @amitabhbachchan .”

Shilpa Shetty posted a throwback picture and wrote, "From being your fan (will always be) to having the privilege of sharing screen space with you... It’s been like a surreal experience just knowing you. Your aura and persona still leave me awestruck. Wishing you great health, love, and success always. Happy birthday, Amitji".

Neha Dhupia wrote, "Happy birthday Bachchan Saab ... dher saara pyaar sir".

