Amitabh Bachchan health update: Big B resumes Kaun Banega Crorepati shoot

Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised on Tuesday for a health-related issue. Now, the megastar is back to good health.

New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 10:51 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was recently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for a routine check-up. However, some reports suggested that there could be some liver-related issues. He was discharged after four days. His wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took him home. Now, Big B's health is better and he has commenced shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. 

On October 11, Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 and celebrated the occasion with his family. On the sets of KBC 11, he received a surprise as well.

The Badla actor also spoke about his health condition in his blog recently. Amitabh Bachchan shut down all rumours and requested people not to commercialize someone’s health conditions. The megastar also mentioned that health related issues are someone’s confidential right and should not be exploited for commercial purposes. Big B also thanked his fans for the love and concern they poured on social media for him. Many of his fans had posted messages to wish Amitabh Bachchan a speedy recovery. 

Big B wrote, “Do NOT break the CODE of professional documentation.. Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right .. its exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality .. respect and give required understanding to this .. all is not in the world of sale..” Thanking his fans for the love, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “My love .. and my gratitude for all .. for all that consider care, that consider concern and consider the prayer for me.”  

Inputs- Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna

