Amitabh Bachchan apologizes to fans outside his house for not greeting them

A lot of Amitabh Bachchan fans were set aback when news of him being admitted to Nanavati Hospital spread like wildfire. There were conflicting reports which said that he was there for a routine checkup while others stated that there could be some liver-related problem. However, the megastar was discharged from the hospital on October 18 in the presence of wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek. His fans gathered outside to see a glimpse of their favourite star but he couldn't greet them.

Big B took to Twitter to apologize to all his fans who waited outside to meet them. He wrote, "T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out .."

The actor has a history of liver issues as he has been surviving on just 25 percent of his liver which he revealed in an awareness video by UNICEF. He contracted Hepatitis B virus in 1982 when he was transfused with infected blood post a fatal accident on the sets of his movie Coolie in 1982.

T 3524 - I convalesce .. but they still come for the Sunday meet .. my apologies .. could not come out ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/qXx3uonlWL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 20, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a lot of films lined up like Brahmastra, Gulaabo Sitaabo and Chehre to name a few.

