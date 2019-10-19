Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan tweets about sleep after getting discharged

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Friday night, asked fans on social media about how they sleep.

Big B tweeted: "How do you sleep... On your side or on your back... It is said that Kings and Warriors slept on their back; for they were fearless..."

The thespian was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday.

Big B got discharged on October 18 at 10 pm and went home with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek. He had been hospitalised for a routine check-up and is doing fine now.

The megastar also took to his blog to give an update on his health.

"Do not break the code of professional documentation. Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right. It's exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality. Respect and give required understanding to this. All is not in the world of sale," he wrote.

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), on Tuesday.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

