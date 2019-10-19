Saturday, October 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amitabh Bachchan tweets about sleep after getting discharged

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about sleep after getting discharged

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to give an update on his health.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2019 16:06 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about sleep after getting discharged

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was discharged from Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Friday night, asked fans on social media about how they sleep.

Big B tweeted: "How do you sleep... On your side or on your back... It is said that Kings and Warriors slept on their back; for they were fearless..."

The thespian was reportedly admitted to the hospital since Tuesday.

Big B got discharged on October 18 at 10 pm and went home with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek. He had been hospitalised for a routine check-up and is doing fine now.

The megastar also took to his blog to give an update on his health.

"Do not break the code of professional documentation. Ailments and medical conditions are a confidential individual right. It's exploitation, and its attempted commerce are a social illegality. Respect and give required understanding to this. All is not in the world of sale," he wrote.

Big B is expected to resume shooting for the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), on Tuesday.

On the Bollywood front, Bachchan will next be seen in the movies Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

Also read:

Had enough of Kabir Singh memes? Wait. Kiara Advani has shared 'one of the best ones'

Yami Gautam recreated Neetu Singh's 70's look for Bala

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryA look at dialogues Sunny Deol has mouthed and immortalised Next StoryTaapsee Pannu on clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4 on Diwali  