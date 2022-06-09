Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIKASBANSALEF/INSTA/BIGB Amitabh Bachchan gives hilarious response to a man who asked him the name of THIS mysterious fruit

Amitabh Bachchan is quite an avid and most-followed celebrity on social media. He is very active on various platforms like Twitter, Instagram and also writes blogs for his fans. Every now and then, we see an update from him in the form of a new photograph, video or tweet. Not only this but time and again, he is seen interacting with his fans through comments or tweets. Yet again, a similar incident took place when a Twitter user named Kavi Mahashay Vikas shared a picture of a mysterious fruit on the micro-blogging site and forgot its name. Can you guess, who came to his rescue? Big B, of course! The user shared the photo of a fruit that had a green coloured covering with shades of pink and white inside.

Alongside his post, he wrote, मैंने बहुत खाया पर नाम नहीं याद आ रहा है क्या है ये ? कोई बता सकता है ?? सर जी @SrBachchan क्या आप बता सकते हैं" which translates to "I have eaten it a lot but can’t remember the name. What is this? Can anyone tell? @SrBachchan can you tell?."

This post caught the megastar's attention and he while re-tweeting his response wrote, "जी मैंने भी इसे बहुत खाया है , नाम पता नहीं ; मोमफ़ली की अम्मा ?? , वैसा ही है" translating to, "Yes, I have also eaten it a lot but don’t know the name."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the tweet, netizens went crazy and started pouring in their response. There were many who shared the name of the fruit while others were excited to see the actor replying to his fan.

Coming back to Big B, his first motion poster from Brahmastra was released by Karan Johar today. Sharing the motion poster, Karan wrote, "Guru hai ganga gyaan ki. Kaate bhaav ka paash. Guru utha le astra jab, kare paap ka naash Ek aisi Roshni jismein hai... har andhere ko haraane ki Shakti. Here comes GURU! The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHASTRA: The Sword of Light! BRAHMASTRA Trailer out on JUNE 15th."

'Brahmastra,' directed by Ayan Mukerji, is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as Shiva and Isha, Amitabh Bachchan as professor Arvind Chaturvedi, and Nagarjuna as Ajay Vashisht, an archaeologist and Damayanti is the name of Mouni's character.