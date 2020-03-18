Amitabh Bachchan gets 'home quarantined' stamp amidst coronavirus pandemic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a photo of his 'Home Quarantined' stamp which he got after the Maharashtra government took it as a precautionary measure to home-quarantine people and help them isolate and identify from the general public. Revealing further information about the stamping, the actor said the officials are using the voting ink so that it won't fade away soon.

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on the social media about the disease. He recently shared a poem and later uploaded a video on Twitter on COVID-19. He also canceled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence Jalsa.

T 3468 - Concerned about the COVID 19 .. just doodled some lines .. in verse .. please stay safe .. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/80idolmkRZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 12, 2020

T 3470 - Each of us needs to make that effort for each of us ..

Be safe ! Be well !!



Video Courtesy : @archohm @Sourabharchohm @TDV_India @IndiaDfi pic.twitter.com/Dk72na6WdM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2020

Meanwhile, schools, cinema halls, shopping malls, colleges, etc have been closed in various states. The shooting of all the entertainment products have been suspended by the film bodies, FWICE till March 31. The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 7000 people and infected more than 198,739 globally.

