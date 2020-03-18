Amitabh Bachchan gets 'home quarantined' stamp amidst coronavirus pandemic

Wednesday, March 18, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan gets himself a 'home quarantined' stamp from the Maharashtra government officials.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 18, 2020 12:42 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Wednesday, took to Twitter to share a photo of his 'Home Quarantined' stamp which he got after the Maharashtra government took it as a precautionary measure to home-quarantine people and help them isolate and identify from the general public. Revealing further information about the stamping, the actor said the officials are using the voting ink so that it won't fade away soon. 

Taking to Twitter, Big B wrote, "T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe, be cautious, remain isolated if detected.."

Amitabh Bachchan has been quite active on the social media about the disease. He recently shared a poem and later uploaded a video on Twitter on COVID-19. He also canceled his weekly Sunday meeting with his fans at his residence Jalsa.

Meanwhile, schools, cinema halls, shopping malls, colleges, etc have been closed in various states. The shooting of all the entertainment products have been suspended by the film bodies, FWICE till March 31. The deadly virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has killed over 7000 people and infected more than 198,739 globally.

