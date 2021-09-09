Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan appreciates bringing 'new talents to light' in 'Samanantar'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the makers of 'Samanantar' for bringing 'new talents to light' in the upcoming film. Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, Big B shared the teaser of the film along with the caption, "SAMANANTAR, a supernatural anthology of four hard-hitting stories inspired by events from the world around us, of greed, deceit and repentance in the heartland of India.Kudos to @resulpookutty for bringing these new talents to light. #Samanantar #Nirajmishra #ResulPookuttyProductions."

The 30-seconds-long teaser of the film is filled with spooky sound effects and uncanny shots of a child sitting on a swing hanging from a tree, surrounded by fog. Along with these shots, the teaser read, "Every action has an equal and opposite reaction...and so does karma."

However, the cast of the film has not been revealed yet. The supernatural anthology is produced by Resul Pookutty Productions and helmed by Niraj Kumar Mishra, who has previously written Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 2' and directed the Ronit Roy-starrer television legal drama, 'Adaalat'.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit and directed by Rumy Jaffry. Chehre has been produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Next, the actor will be seen in 'Brahmastra' co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He has 'Jhund,' 'Mayday,' and 'Intern' co-starring Deepika Padukone in his kitty.

(With ANI inputs)