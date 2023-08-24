National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun bags the best actor award at National Film Awards 2023

The announcement is special as it acknowledges the work of the artists and filmmakers in 2021 when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic that had wreaked havoc across the globe. After a significant shutdown, very few movies in 2021 tried to revive the theatrical run while pulling cinephiles back to the big screen.

Allu Arjun wins National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won National Award for Best Actress for their respective films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

Pallavi Joshi wins Best Supporting Actress award for The Kashmir Files.

