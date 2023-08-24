Thursday, August 24, 2023
     
National Film Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon share Best Actress, Allu Arjun wins Best Actor

69th National Film Awards 2023 live updates: National Film Awards are the highest awards given in India to honour the best filmmakers and technicians across the many regional film industries.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2023 18:20 IST
Allu Arjun bags the best actor award at National Film Awards 2023
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Allu Arjun bags the best actor award at National Film Awards 2023

The announcement is special as it acknowledges the work of the artists and filmmakers in 2021 when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic that had wreaked havoc across the globe. After a significant shutdown, very few movies in 2021 tried to revive the theatrical run while pulling cinephiles back to the big screen.

Allu Arjun wins National Award for Best Actor for his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won National Award for Best Actress for their respective films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

Pallavi Joshi wins Best Supporting Actress award for The Kashmir Files.

