Allu Arjun on Pushpa's success: 'Authenticity appeals to audiences even if plot is region-specific'

Highlights 'Pushpa: The Rise' had another excellent collection of 7.75 crore net in its fourth weekend

The film features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam cinema star Fahadh Faasil

Pushpa: The Rise' had a pan India opening on December 17

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' has had a successful run at the ticket window, earning multi-hundred crore in regional languages. The film had another excellent collection of 7.75 crore net in its fourth weekend. The story of 'Pushpa' is centred around the Rayalaseema region in southern Andhra Pradesh, yet it was this past year's biggest pan-India hit. Are Indian audiences finally warming up to the idea that content matters more than regional specificities? At least Allu Arjun, the star of 'Pushpa', believes this is happening.

"The success of 'Pushpa' across northern India only validates my belief," he said. Adding, "Even if the plot is region-centric, its authenticity and the conviction with which the movie is made will appeal to audiences." The success of 'Pushpa' has also opened up Allu Arjun to the idea of appearing in more multi-language movies.

In a recent media interview, on being asked if he's prepared to act in a Bollywood movie, Allu Arjun said: "In addition to Hindi, I am open to acting in movies of other languages. I would like to entertain a wider audience."

He added on a philosophical note: "Performance is nothing but the actor's mindset; the broader it is, the wider the reach."

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Allu Arjun surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year.