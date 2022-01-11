Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ALLU SIRISH Allu Sirish drops hilarious video of SpiderMan grooving to Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa's 'Saami Saami' song

The success of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is doing exceptionally well at the box office. The 'Hindi' version of the film, which will premiere on Prime Video on January 14, had another excellent collection of 7.75 crore net in its fourth weekend and the fans are celebrating. Not only the fans but superheroes too have been impressed with Pushpa's earning ₹326 crore at the box office, being a global success. Recently, Allu Arjun’s younger brother actor Allu Sirish took to his social media and dropped a hilarious video of a man dressed as Spider-Man grooving to the film's hit song 'Saami Saami'.

The man is seen recreating Rashmika's step from the music video. Also, a few people can be seen in donning Santa hats as they danced along with the Spider-Man. For the captioned, Allu Sirish wrote "Spiderman celebrating his success dancing to Rara Saami from Pushpa! As a fan of AA & Spidey.. Waah! Yeh India hain boss (This is India). @SpiderMan good job buddy!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's film chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice. Known for the classy urban look that he cultivated over the years, Allu Arjun surprised everyone by opting for a rustic role in his first foray outside the south Indian languages market.

Pushpa: The Rise, has recently been released on Amazon Prime Video. After Box Office success, the film has been receiving massive applause from Bollywood celebrities post its OTT release. There's good news for the audiences who have been eagerly waiting for the film to release in Hindi, as its Hindi version will stream on Prime Video from January 14.

Written and directed by Telugu director Sukumar, the action-packed thriller's star cast includes Allu Arjun in the titular role, along with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Gosh. The film's sequel, "Pushpa: The Rule" is scheduled to begin production this year