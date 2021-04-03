Soni Razdan says coronavirus second wave is scary after daughter Alia Bhatt tests COVID positive

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan

Bollywood veteran Soni Razdan is scared of the rising coronavirus cases in the country. The actress says "it is not an ordinary wave" and "it is everywhere". Taking to Twitter, Razdan expressed her concern over COVID second wave in a rhyming pattern. Her tweet comes after her daughter and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shared that she has tested COVID 19 positive.

"This is no ordinary wave ...it’s everywhere. In our houses, in our hair. I’m getting a bit of a scare. It’s no ordinary wave.. it’s everywhere ... don’t know how we shall fare .. how do we begin to care... about so many here and there... it’s everywhere, it’s everywhere (sic)," Razdan wrote in a tweet.

this is not the first time that Razdan shared her inhibitions about the coronavirus. Earlier this week, she tweeted, "So is it because the virus is smart and wants to spread that so many cases are asymptomatic ? Because it’s an ideal situation isn’t it .. for the virus! People don’t know they have it so it’s jumping into everyone with ease. And keeping itself going (sic)."

Alia Bhatt on Thursday announced that she is Covid-19 positive. The actress took to Instagram to share with fans that she has isolated herself and is in quarantine at home.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," Alia wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday night.

Alia's rumoured boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor, had got infected with Covid a few weeks back. However, he has now recovered.

On the work front, Alia has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Gangubai Kathiawadi". The film is slated to hit screens on July 30. She is also part of Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", which also stars Ranbir. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's "RRR", Karan Johar's "Takht" and Jasmeet K. Reen's "Darlings", which she has co-produced with Shah Rukh Khan.

