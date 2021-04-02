Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19, says 'have immediately isolated myself'

Image Source : TWITTER/AM_HARSHI Alia Bhatt tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Taking to her social media the actress informed fans about the development. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors.

"Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the "Kalank" actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Alia had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for "Gangubai Kathiawadi" with her, tested positive. Reports of Sanjay Leela Bhansali testing COVID-19 positive first emerged on March 9, after actress Neetu Kapoor confirmed her son Ranbir Kapoor had contracted the virus.

Ranbir was last week tested negative for COVID-19 while reports suggest that Bhansali has also recovered from the virus.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.' The story revolves around the life of Gangubai Kothewali, the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura, and is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens Of Mumbai. This is the first time that Bhansali directs Alia. The film features Alia Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura, Mumbai's red-light area, during the 1960s.

The film is Bhansali's 10th directorial and is set to release on July 30.

On Thursday, Mumbai reported 8,646 new coronavirus cases, its highest one-day rise since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city's overall caseload tally stands at 4,23,360.