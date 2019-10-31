Alia Bhatt announces Sadak 2 schedule wrap up with father Mahesh Bhatt’s candid photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt shares candid photo of father Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is very active on social media. The actress makes sure that she keeps her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life. The actress on Thursday announced that she has completed shooting for the Ooty schedule of her upcoming film Sadak 2. Flaunting a no make-up look, the 26-year-old took to Instagram stories and posted a Boomerang video to announce the schedule wrap up. "And that's a schedule wrap," she captioned the image.

Other than flaunting her spotless skin, the actress also shared her father Mahesh Bhatt’s candid picture from the sets. Alia wrote: “It’s moments like these #sadak2 #sadak2diaries #gratitude.” The picture involves director Mahesh Bhatt in a car, looking out of the window and carrying heavy camera equipment in his lap. Soon after shared the photo, the actress’ mother Soni Razdan commented, “Awww. Warrior king.”

Not just Soni Razdan but Kunal Kemmu also left a comment saying, “You lucky people!!” Kunal made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s 1993 film, Sir.

On the related note, Sadak 2 marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director. The film is a sequel of the 1991 hit Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. Apart from Alia, the sequel also feature Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on July 10 next year.

