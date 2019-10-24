Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot in France this November?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to tie the know in November 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is a hot topic this season. After a picture of the couple's fake wedding card went viral, a fresh round of rumours suggests that a couple can tie the knot in November.

According to a report in iDIVA.com, Ranbir and Alia will be heading to France for their wedding and this can happen in as soon as November. The source suggested that wedding ceremonies will take place on November 8, 9, and 10.

That's not all, the source also confirmed that celebrity chef Ritu Dalmia, who was in charge of catering at Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Italy wedding, has been roped in for catering services at Ranbir and Alia's wedding too.

Ranbir is also reported to have been secretly visiting designer Sabyasachi, Bollywood celebs' favourite when it comes to finalising the attire for their wedding day.

The fake viral wedding card suggested that the couple's wedding will take place in January next year at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

The couple is currently on a vacation and is spending some quality time together in London.