Alia Bhatt's most special moment of 2019 includes beau Ranbir Kapoor. Watch video

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor remain in the headlines for their relationship and cute pictures. While neither of them has accepted their relationship in public, their mushy photos together and blushing on each other’s name is proof enough. Just a few weeks ago, Alia Bhatt opened a YouTube through which she gave an insight into her personal life. Recently, she shared a new video on her channel which was a question and answer session. While answering fans’ questions, Alia revealed that her most special moment in 2019 was with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the video shared on YouTube, Alia has shared about her most special moment of 2019. A fan had asked her about the most special moment of 2019 and she revealed that it was when she received the Filmfare award for Best Actress and Ranbir Kapoor also got the award for the same category. The moment when both of them were together on stage with their trophies and getting clicked was the most special moment for her.

Recently, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fake wedding card had broken the internet. The acrd read, "Mrs Neetu and Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/0 Mrs Soni and Mr Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22th January 2020, 5.00 pm onwards. Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur".

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is going to be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. It is on the sets of this film that love bloomed between the two. The actress also has Rajamouli’s RRR in the pipeline and she is currently shooting for father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

