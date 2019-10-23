Image Source : TWITTER Soni Razdan, Mukesh Bhatt react to Alia and Ranbir Kapoor fake wedding card

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans were in for a total surprise when a fake wedding card of the duo went viral across the internet. The badly designed and seemingly fake invitation with Alia's name as Aliya claimed that the wedding will happen at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on January 22, 2020. While Alia Bhatt laughed it off, mother Soni Razdan and uncle Mukesh Bhatt have now reacted to the viral fake wedding card.

"It's a non-issue. Please, don’t give these miscreants more publicity than they deserve", Soni Razdan was quoted as saying to Times of India.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Bhatt pointed out the several mistakes in the card. “Alia is busy shooting for ‘Sadak 2’ in Ooty. I have got a call from all over the country inquiring about the same. How can it be real? It’s sad. There are so many mistakes on the card", he told the daily.

The viral wedding card reads as, "Mrs Neetu and Mr Rishi Kapoor cordially invite you for the Sagan ceremony of their son Ranbir with Aliya (D/0 Mrs Soni and Mr Mukesh Bhatt) on Wednesday, 22th January 2020, 5.00 pm onwards. Venue: Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur". See it here:

Here's how Alia Bhatt reacted to it, watch video

