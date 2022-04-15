'From holding your tiny hands to...': Alia Bhatt's bodyguard shares emotional note after wedding

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNILTALEKAR1977 Alia Bhatt's bodyguard shares emotional note

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally Mr and Mrs Kapoor now. The duo tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14th in the presence of their close family and friends. The Kapoors welcomed their new daughter-in-law with much love and happiness by sharing adorable posts on social media. On the other hand, Soni Razdan also said that she got a son in Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's bodyguard also penned down an emotional note as she got married to the love of her life. Sharing a picture with the bride and the groom, Sunil wrote, "From holding your tiny hands to seeing you as a bride I can say my heart is filled with happiness today."

Alia Bhatt also reacted to the heartfelt post by liking it on Instagram. On the other hand, Ranbir's bodyguard Yusuf Ibrahim also shared a picture with the newlyweds.

Meanwhile, officially announcing their love for each other and their wedding, Alia Bhatt shared a bunch of dreamy pictures on Instagram. She penned a heartfelt note on her journey with Ranbir and said, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Ranbir and Alia fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film, 'Brahmastra' and tied the knot in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony.