Happy Birthday my baby girl: Soni Razdan shares unseen childhood photo of Alia Bhatt on birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soni Razdan shares unseen childhood photo of Alia Bhatt on birthday

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. The diva turned 27 today and has been celebrating her special day with her girls’ gang at a weekend getaway. Even though her mother Soni Razdan is not physically present with her, the veteran actress shared an endearing post for her on Instagram and wished her best of health and luck. Soni Razdan shared an unseen childhood photo on social media in which Alia looks as cute as a button.

Soni Razdan captioned the post saying, "Happy Birthday my baby girl ! To me this is how you will always feel. A sweet little baby that I need to look after and make sure your life is going as per plan. Of course these days I am not required to look after you much and that’s as it should be. But once a mother as they say .... all I wish for you is to stay safe and healthy particularly in these days of health anxiety. So this year my birthday wish is all tied up with good health ! Have a wonderful day today and a healthy safe and at the same time productive year to come. Wish you all happiness my darling, you work so hard doing what you do. This year I hope you have a super successful year and also have a little more time for yourself. To breathe, to relax and to just do nothing once in a while. So cheers to that ! Lots of love always and always ... Mama."

Every year, Soni Razdan pens down heartfelt note for her daughter Alia on her birthday. Similarly, the Gully Boy actress also showers her love on her mum through Instagram posts. Last year Alia also shared a throwback photo with Soni Razdan to wish her on her birthday and wrote, “To the most inspiring, understanding, beautiful, special/light soul that exists. I love you soo much mama.. thank you for being you and thank you for making me Happy Birthday Mama!.” The photo features little Alia sitting on her mommy's lap wearing a white frock.

On the work front, Alia is loaded with Bollywood films. She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also has her father Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 alongside Aditya Roy Kapur and Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt will also be seen in a special role in Bahubali fame director SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

