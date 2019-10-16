Ali Fazal gets special surprise on birthday from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (Video)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ali Fazal gets birthday special surprise on birthday from Wonder Woman Gal Gadot (Video)

Actor Ali Fazal, who is currently busy shooting in London for his international project "The Death On The Nile", has received a special surprise on his birthday from co-stars Gal Gadot and Annette Bening.

Ali turned a year older on Tuesday and to mark his birthday, Gadot and Bening took him out on an impromptu dinner post shoot.

Posting videos and pictures of the celebratory dinner on Instagram, Ali wrote: "And the birthday ended on a sweet and very co incidental plan manifested at this cute little place with some of my wonderful co actors Annette Bening and Gal Gadot. Thanks for that video Gal, it literally blew the light out of that frame. Also with me was my dear friend Aditya Desai and Sonali cozied up in a booth near the fire.

"I wana thank all my friends and fans from across the globe who poured in with the wishes. I wish everyone wisdom in these dark times - words are often thrown about like shredded paper and so I ask of you to stop and ponder on the ones you use in lets say one day..."

"Death On The Nile" is a modern-day screen adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel of the same name. The story is of Christie's iconic creation, detective Hercule Poirot, probing the death of a young heiress while on an Egyptian vacation.

Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh stars as Poirot and also directs the film.

"Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot toplines the ensemble cast of the film, which also features Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Letitia Wright and Sophie Okonedo, besides Fazal and Bening.

(With IANS Inputs)