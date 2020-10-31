Alaya Furniturewala falls while dancing, shares video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALAYA.F Alaya Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi’s daughter, actress Alaya Furniturewala who made her debut with Jawani Jaaneman is quite active on social media. She keeps updating her fans with a lot of fun videos and posts. Recently, the actress shared one such video where she aced a dance lift but failed to figure the landing.

Yes, she posted a little clip on Instagram, where her dance partner is seen lifting her even as she balances herself holding his legs. However, while she is coming down she hilariously falls on the dance partner's stomach. Both in the end of the video burst into laughter.

"We've finally figured out this lift but not the landing! Wait for it! @utkarshc21 @thisis_beat," she wrote alongside the clip.

Take a look at Alaya F’s Instagram video here:

Alaya’s first film Jawaani Jaaneman was a comedy-drama in which she played a 21-year-old girl claiming that a 40-year-old person who hates commitment and marriage (played by Saif Ali Khan) is her father. The film was directed by Nitin Kakkar and apart from Alaya and Saif, the star cast included ace actors like Tabu, Kubra Sait, Farida Jalal and Kumud Mishra in the pivotal roles.

Unlike many other industry kids, Alaya has tackled the nepotism debate with a straight face. She recently said that nepotism is a reality in Bollywood but insisted that she did not take her mother's help to secure her debut movie.

Meanwhile, the actress signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani.

With inputs from IANS.

