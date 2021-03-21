Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar celebrates 2 years of Kesari: '10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs' line was enough to do this film

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is an avid social media user. The actor on Sunday took to his Twitter account and celebrated two years of the release of his film Kesari. Sharing a video, he wrote, "10,000 invaders vs 21 Sikhs! This one line was enough for me to do the film, and what an absolute honour it was. Celebrating #2YearsOfKesari."

The Anurag Singh directorial depicts the bravery of 21 Sikhs of the 36th Sikh Regiment (now the 4th Battalion of Sikh Regiment) of British India defending an Army post against more than 10,000 Afghan and Orakzai tribesmen.\

Earlier the song Teri Mitti from the film crossed one billion views on YouTube. Akshay took to his Twitter and shared, "#TeriMitti is more than just a song...it's a feeling which now resonates with more than one billion hearts! Thank you for the love."

The soulful number was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko. Singer B. Praak had lent his vocals to the song featuring Akshay Kumar. While the film became a hit, the song has been a watershed in contemporary Bollywood film music. It helped spiral B. Praak's popularity manifolds.

On the work front, Akshay will next feature in Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Khiladi Kumar recently went to Ayodhya for the mahurat shot of the film. He will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. He also has Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon in his kitty.