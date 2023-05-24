Ajith Kumar gifts ₹12.5 lakh bike to fellow rider who organised his Nepal trip; latter expresses joy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajith Kumar gifts rs 12.5 lakh bike

The South superstar, Ajith Kumar has recently completed the first leg of his bike tour 'Ride For Mutual Respect'. The actor has covered all states of India and a significant part of Nepal and Bhutan in the first part. As he gears up for the next leg of his bike tour in November, Ajith surprised his fellow rider Sugat Satpathy by gifting him a superbike worth ₹12.5 lakh. Sugat is the organiser of Ajith’s recent Nepal tour and as a token of gratitude, the actor gifted him a bike.

Sugat, taking to his Instagram handle penned a long note, thanking the actor. "As they say, nothing is predestined. The obstacles of your past can become the getaways that lead to new beginnings.I got associated with Ride Sikkim in 2022. Taking myself out from my monotonous life, i knew deep inside this is what my soul craved for. New environment, super lovely people around. After a long, life seems to have meaning. At the end of the same year, I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar #ajithkumar , who is one of the biggest superstars of the Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker who rides an Adventure bike with pure class".

He further added, "Later, I organised a complete North-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal n Bhutan with me(part of his world tour plan). Which we completed Recently on 6th of may. Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, and witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises. They say you meet the nicest people on motorcycle. I'd say I met the best possible human being. Regardless the fame he has, i was star-strucked by his humbleness and happy-go-lucky aura. There's a simple man behind the superstar willing to live life in the larger way! And by larger I don't mean luxury but peace of mind".

This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him(#ajithkumar)

YES! IT'S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't think twice. He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS , capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe. He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return.

You're the best, Anna! Can't wait to munch more miles with you", he concluded.

Ajith Kumar was last seen in the heist drama Thunivu. The film also featured Manju Warrier and was directed by H Vinoth. It is one of highest grossing films of Ajith’s career which earned around Rs 200 crore globally.

