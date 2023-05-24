5 Bollywood slice-of-life films that will tug at your heartstrings

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 Bollywood slice-of-life films

Slice-of-life films have a special charm in the world of Bollywood films that appeals to viewers. These films explore the typical lives of regular people, providing a relatable and accurate depiction of human experiences. Here are some must-see Bollywood slice-of-life films that have a lasting impact.

Piku (2015):

Piku, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is a beautiful story about a father-daughter relationship played by Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, respectively. The movie chronicles their journey as they set out on a road trip loaded with humour, feelings, and the complexities of family relationships. "Piku" distinguishes noteworthy for its relatability to audiences of all ages and realistic depiction of daily life.

Wake Up Sid (2009):

This coming-of-age movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and centres on Sid Mehra (Ranbir Kapoor), a carefree young guy who learns his true passions and responsibilities while entering maturity. The genuine storyline and likeable characters in "Wake Up Sid" perfectly reflect the struggles and development of a young person finding his place in the world.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015):

This movie, which is directed by Sharat Katariya, is about an odd arranged marriage between Prem (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Sandhya (Bhumi Pednekar). The film covers themes of love, acceptance, and self-discovery through their hardships and conflicts. The lovely slice-of-life movie perfectly balances emotion and humour.

Lunchbox (2013):

Ritesh Batra's film Lunchbox, which stars Nimrat Kaur as a lonely housewife, and Irrfan Khan as a middle-aged individual, tells a moving tale of a special bond that develops between the two. Through the exchange of passionate letters in a lunchbox, the movie illustrates their developing bond. Fans of slice-of-life movies should not miss the film because of its narrative.

English Vinglish (2012):

This film, which was directed by Gauri Shinde, stars legendary actress Sridevi. In "English Vinglish," a homemaker named Shashi is depicted as experiencing social stigma because of her limited command of the English language. Shashi's path of self-discovery and empowerment is beautifully captured in the movie, which also emphasises the significance of self-worth and accepting one's own skills.



These slice-of-life Bollywood flicks provide an interesting and realistic cinematic experience. Each movie has a distinct plot, complex characters, and a meaningful reflection of real-life events.

Also read: Anupamaa actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest at 51

Also read: Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passes away: Rupali Ganguly mourns the demise of her Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star

Latest Bollywood News