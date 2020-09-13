Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish son Yug on his 10th birthday. See photos, video

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and actress Kajol are one of the most adorable couples of the industry. Every now and then they keep on sharing adorable photos from their family outings. But from the past few months due to COVID-19, they have been staying indoors. Well, today ie September 13 happens to be the birthday of their son Yug and on the occasion of his 10th birthday how can the parents stay away from wishing their little boy. This is the reason why Kajol and Ajay, who are quite active on social media took to their respective handles and shared photos and videos wishing their 'little Buddha' a very happy birthday.

Taking to Instagram and sharing few pictures of Yug planting saplings, Ajay wrote, "Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come." The 10-year-old boy can be seen digging the mud and carefully planting the saplings.

Meanwhile, Kajol who is currently in Singapore with daughter Nysa shared a video of his boy in which he can be seen having fun while swimming in the pool. Alongside, she wrote, "I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say."

On the work front, Ajay and Kajol were last seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that also features actor Saif Ali Khan. The film did wonders at the box office. Talking about the upcoming projects, Ajay has Bhuj: the Pride of India and Maidaan in line while Kajol has also worked in much-appreciated short film, Devi.

