Ajay Devgn celebrates 21 years of The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Ajay Devgn, who is known for his powerful acting in various films, recently celebrated 21 years of his iconic movie, The Legend of Bhagat Singh. The film revolves around the life of Bhagat Singh and the numerous atrocities he faced during his childhood and grows up to become one of the most fearless freedom fighters in the country.

As the film completed 21 years today, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to share a video recalling his memories on the sets. In the video, the actor mentioned how Bhagat Singh’s brother used to visit the sets and shared stories of his brother’s acts of bravery which just melted their hearts. Ajay captioned the video and wrote, “A character that stayed with me even 21 years after the credits rolled.”

Ajay Devgn played the late revolutionary Bhagat Singh in the biographical period film that was released in theaters on June 7, 2002. Other than him as the protagonist, the movie also starred Sushant Singh, D.Santosh, Akhilendra Mishra, Raj Babbar, Farida Jalal, and Amrita Rao among others in key roles.

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial film underperformed at the box office. However, it got generally positive reviews and also went on to win two National Film Awards -- Best Feature Film in Hindi and Best Actor for Ajay Devgn.

Ajay Devgn recently featured in a few of the films which received critical acclaim including Bhuj: The Pride of India", "RRR" and his directorial film "Mayday", and he also appeared in "Sooryavanshi" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi". He also made his digital debut with the crime drama web series, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

He was recently seen in Bholaa. Tabu played the Police Inspector role, whereas Amala Paul was seen as Ajay Devgn’s love interest. Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, and Vineey Kumar played other key roles.

He has an upcoming film titled Maidaan in his pipeline which is all set to release in theaters on June 23, 2023.

